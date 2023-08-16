Absent superstar asks for WWE fan's help ahead of potential SmackDown return

It has been almost a year since Aliyah was last seen on WWE TV. The former champion has already made it clear that she is in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, ahead of SmackDown and could be pushing to make her return.

Aliyah commented earlier today to note that she would be in the crowd for the show, but it appears that she could have something planned since she recently tweeted out a message asking for the wrestling world's help with making a sign.

Expand Tweet

Aliyah then went on to retweet an update from a fan who had made a sign that said, "Bring Back Aliyah." Could this be the message that Aliyah is looking to push this week on SmackDown when she is in her hometown, or could she be looking to hijack the show in her favor?

Aliyah hasn't appeared on WWE TV in almost a year

Aliyah has been quite outspoken throughout her WWE hiatus, sending several messages which appeared to be shots at her employer and even creating a poll asking her fanbase when she would make her return.

Aliyah's last match was on September 12th, 2022, and after recovering from injury, she has made it clear that she isn't on the injured list anymore and is hoping to return to SmackDown's active roster before September.

Ahead of her injury, Aliyah was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez and had the biggest push of her career. It's clear that she is frustrated on the sidelines, and if WWE was hoping to have her return soon, then a show in Canada appears to be the best option.

Do you think Aliyah will make her return in her hometown this week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below...

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here