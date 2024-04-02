Absent superstar Big E opens up about returning to WWE following severe neck injury

WWE Superstar Big E recently opened up about his plans to potentially return to the ring following his neck injury.

The 38-year-old superstar sustained a severe neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has been away from in-ring competition. While E's future as a pro wrestler is still uncertain, he is gradually recovering.

In an interview with Shak Wrestling, Big E said he would be going through the recent scans and analyzing his situation before determining whether he would set foot inside the squared circle again.

"It's just a matter of listening to the doctors, taking in enough information, looking at my more recent set of scans, and deciding if the gamble is worth it." (H/T: CBS Wrestling)

WWE Superstar Big E discussed how his fellow wrestlers supported him

Big E won the WWE Championship and was among the top names in the company before he hurt his neck.

In the same interview, Big E mentioned how several prominent legends reached out to him, sharing their experiences of being down with a neck injury. The former champion added that he was grateful for their advice and suggestions.

"I've been so thankful for so many of the guys I grew up loving and watching as a kid, so many legends who wanted to reach out and share what they went through when they had their neck injuries. I'm so grateful to all of them for following me to ask questions and their offering advice has been helpful, too." (H/T: CBS Wrestling)

Fans would love to see Big E wrestle inside the ring again if he is cleared to return. Would he play a role in WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia? Viewers must stay tuned to find out.

