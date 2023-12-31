Absent superstar Carmella hints at missing her WWE days and her previous look

WWE Superstar Carmella is seemingly missing her time in the company as well as her previous look.

'Mella is currently on a hiatus from the company since she, alongside her husband Corey Graves, recently welcomed their baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. The RAW Superstar has been quite active on social media about her life as a new mother, and has constantly been inspiring other new mothers through her regular updates. She has also received a lot of love from fans all across the globe for being vocal and honest about all her experiences of motherhood.

Taking to social media, Carmella recently reposted a throwback video of herself posted by a fan page. Through the post, she asserted that she has been missing her blonde look, and her overall persona.

"Missing the blonde...(emoji)," wrote Carmella.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story below:

Carmella had previously shared a heartfelt personal update amid her absence from WWE

Carmella had previously shared with her fans a heartfelt personal update amid her absence from the company.

Taking to social media, Mella had stated how she has been been on her bed and couch after giving birth to their son, Dimitri. She further added that she went for a walk after a long time, and realized how much she needed it.

She also detailed how she has been taking care of her mental health throughout the process of being a new mom.

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. My bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them (as they should)! Rest is so important post partum, but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. I didn’t realize how much I needed that. I couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing I've been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. I stocked up on them before Dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when I put them on. Sometimes, the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

It would be exciting indeed to see 'Mella back inside the squared circle once again, whenever it is that she feels she would be ready for it.

