Absent superstar uploads unseen video clip of former WWE star on her social media

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared a hilarious video of her real-life friend CJ Perry on social media.

Both Perry and Morgan have been friends in real life since a long time, and share a great bond with each other. The duo is mostly seen together, either travelling, relaxing or even working. While Morgan has been out of action for a while now, she has made her debut in the movie, 'The Kill Room'. She was also recently seen travelling with her friend, Perry, fka Lana, on a trip.

Taking to social media, Morgan uploaded a hilarious video of Lana, as the latter was having a conversation with Morgan's mother. The current RAW Superstar took the video clip without Lana noticing it, which made the latter laugh at the end of the clip.

"@thecjperry and my mom just casually choppin it up (emoji) I'm here too guys (emoji)," wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's Instagram story below:

Raquel Rodriguez gave an update on Liv Morgan's return to WWE

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently gave an update on Liv Morgan's return to the company.

While speaking in an interview with Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez mentioned that her tag team partner has been recovering well, and is pretty great health-wise. She added that although there's not a specific date yet for Morgan's return, but she hoped that the latter will be back soon.

Rodriguez detailed:

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said.

It would be interesting to see when Morgan will return to WWE in the near future.

