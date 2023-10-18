Absent WWE SmackDown star shares cryptic tease

An absent WWE Superstar who has not appeared on SmackDown since August posted another cryptic message about his potential return.

Karrion Kross has not appeared on television since losing to AJ Styles on the August 11 edition of SmackDown in Calgary, Canada. Kross did wrestle in a couple of live events last month, as well as one dark match.

The 38-year-old superstar faced Drew McIntyre in a dark match on the September 1 episode of the blue brand in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and lost. The Doomwalker also was unsuccessful in defeating Ricochet at a couple of WWE live events in New York and Virginia on September 9 and 10.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Kross posted another cryptic message ahead of a potential return to WWE TV. It should be noted that it was not the first cryptic message he shared on social media.

"Our month & season is upon us. #Halloween," Kross wrote.

There are no clear plans or reports on when Karrion Kross and Scarlett will return to SmackDown. But if it is based on his most recent cryptic message, it could be next month ahead of Survivor Series.

Karrion Kross teases feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made his return to SmackDown last Friday after a two-month absence. Karrion Kross was watching him closely, sharing a video of him staring at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during his entrance to confront Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Kross and Reigns have not crossed paths since the former returned to the company last year. He did face stars such as Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles.

LA Knight will be the next challenger for Roman Reigns to vanquish, likely at Crown Jewel in early November. Heading into the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, will Karrion Kross make his presence felt by The Tribal Chief?

