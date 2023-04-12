Absent WWE star announces participation in Olympic qualifying wrestling tournament

WWE Superstar Gable Steveson is returning to amateur wrestling for the US Open event. After earning a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Steveson signed with the Stamford-based promotion in September 2021.

Later the following fall, he was selected by RAW in the WWE Draft for 2021. He is yet to compete in the ring, however. Following a cardiac operation, Steveson was said to be training full-time with WWE in October last year. The 22-year-old is a former Gopher who won multiple amateur wrestling awards at the University of Minnesota, including two NCAA titles, three Big Ten titles, and two Dan Hodge trophies.

Team USA Wrestling confirmed on Tuesday that Steveson has registered for the US Open, which will be held in Las Vegas from April 26 to 30. According to the press release, the US Open tournament is the first step towards qualifying for the US Olympic Trials next summer.

The press release stated that he would return to the ring as a "representative of the Gopher Wrestling Club, Minnesota's regional training center for international styles."

Gable Steveson targeting second Olympics along with WWE debut

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Steveson said he would like to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games and win a second gold medal. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 22-year-old won his first gold medal in the 125kg freestyle wrestling division.

Since signing a deal to join the World Wrestling Entertainment roster, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist has been learning how to transition to professional wrestling for the past seven months.

Steveson is now prepared to make his WWE debut and merely awaits a call to enter the ring.

"I miss being on the mats. I miss showcasing my skills every year and going out there and putting on a good show and going out there and winning the national tournament. I miss it. I still have that competitive fighter and hope to get back out there really soon," he said. [H/T - MMA Fighting]

Gable Steveson debuted at WrestleMania last year, hitting Chad Gable with a German Suplex. After the former returns to Titanland full-time, the rivalry could heat up.

When do you think Steveson will make his in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

