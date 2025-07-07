Absent WWE star argues with reports he's "injured"

An absent WWE star shared an update on his status today and disputed reports that he was injured. The star in question has not competed in a match since the May 26 edition of Main Event.

Tyler Bate is in a popular tag team with Pete Dunne known as New Catch Republic. The duo has been absent from WWE television in recent weeks, and there was a report suggesting that both stars were injured.

Bate took to Instagram today to share that he was not injured and was waiting for an opportunity. You can check out the veteran's message in the Instagram post below.

"Not injured. Waiting…" wrote Bate.

Bate had a lot of success in NXT, but that has not translated to the main roster yet. The 28-year-old is a former NXT UK Champion but has not won a title since being called up to the main roster. Pete Dunne also has not won a title on the main roster so far and used to be known as Butch in The Brawling Brutes faction.

Tyler Bate reflects on WWE SmackDown debut

Tyler Bate discussed his debut on SmackDown last year and revealed when he found out about it.

In an interview shared by WWE on TNT Sports, Bate disclosed that he found out about his SmackDown debut the week it happened. Tyler Bate teamed up with Pete Dunne, who was known as Butch at the time, to defeat Pretty Deadly on the January 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

“I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne moving forward.

