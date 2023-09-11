Absent WWE star comments on going to iconic Hart Family Dungeon

WWE Superstar Aliyah recently talked about visiting the iconic Hart Family Dungeon.

The Hart Family Dungeon, otherwise known simply as The Dungeon, was the gym and wrestling school located in the basement of the Hart Mansion. It has seen some high-profile stars get their training and has also hosted some of the iconic superstars of the Hart family, which includes the legendary Bret Hart and current WWE Superstar Natalya.

Natalya was involved in two matches in one night during the recently concluded Superstar Spectacle in India. She credited her impressive in-ring conditioning to the training at the Dungeon.

One of the fans replied to the post stating that the former Women's Champion should invite Aliyah to train at the Dungeon, to which Natalya responded that Aliyah had already trained at the iconic gym many times. The former NXT superstar quoted the aforementioned comment and said that the Dungeon was her favorite place.

"My fave place," Aliyah wrote.

Check Aliyah's tweet below:

Aliyah's last WWE appearance was in September last year when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship during an episode of RAW. She is currently sidelined with an injury.

WWE Superstar Aliyah cleared for return

It is almost one year that Aliyah has been out of action with an injury. Fans have queried about when the star will be fit for action again.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed that Aliyah has been cleared for action, but the company had no current creative plans for the superstar to facilitate her in-ring return.

“Aliyah is cleared to return after being put on the sidelines with an injury which led to Shotzi taking her spot on the Smackdown women’s depth charts and going babyface. She hasn’t been used on television since there is no current storyline for her." [WRESTLETALK]

It remains to be seen when she will return to the ring and what the future holds for Aliyah.

