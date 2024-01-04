Absent WWE star gets into heated argument with former champion over iconic moment with Bloodline members: "Don't let this be your legacy"

Former WWE Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston have been arguing on social media over the subject of twins, and they can't seem to come to an agreement.

An old clip has resurfaced where The New Day and The Usos talked about whether babies can still be twins if they're born on different days. This took Big E by surprise, and he started questioning their intelligence.

Check out the old clip below:

Expand Tweet

Kofi recently shared an article about a set of twins who were born 40 minutes apart, one on December 31 and the other on January 1. He then tagged Woods, E, and The Usos and included a GIF of Oprah Winfrey smiling.

Big E then responded to Kofi's post by telling him that the babies are still twins, and he warned the former champion not to upset him.

Kofi Kingston replied by stating that people didn't read the article because it stated that the babies were not born on the same day. He added that the father was also born on December 31 and then asked what would make the father be in that situation.

This took Big E by surprise, and the former WWE Champion replied with a video of him acting surprised and telling Kofi not to ruin his legacy.

"Huh? What? Don't do this to your legacy man. Don't let this be your legacy," he said.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston provides an update on Big E's status

Big E has been out of action for a prolonged time due to a severe neck injury, and there's currently no confirmed timetable for his return to WWE.

In a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston commented on The Powerhouse of Positivity's condition, stating:

"I'm so happy that he's doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise... It could have been a lot worse. I'm just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health," said Kingston.

Big E is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE, and when he makes his return, the fans will be excited to have him back.

Do you think the twins are still twins if they're each born on different days, or do you think otherwise? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.