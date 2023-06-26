Absent WWE star makes heartbreaking revelation about canceled plan

WWE Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and many top names are gearing up to compete in the men’s and women’s ladder matches. WWE star Aliyah recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was supposed to be part of last year’s MITB.

Aliyah’s stay on the main roster hasn’t been remarkable. She had a decent run in NXT for over six years before she was drafted to the blue brand in 2021.

She was mostly used as an enhancement talent and did not do anything of notice until the company gave her a win over Natalya in 3.17 seconds in January 2022. She also got a short run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez before she disappeared from TV.

The 28-year-old star recently took to Instagram to make a heartbreaking revelation. She shared that she was supposed to be part of last year’s Money in the Bank before she was ultimately pulled from the event. She had her gear ready for the Premium Live Event but never used it.

"Cleaning out my closet and found the gear I got made when I was suppose to be in last year's mitb. I still haven't even taken it outta the box."

t ☆ @thebujee OH WWE IS SICK... this is so sad. OH WWE IS SICK... this is so sad. https://t.co/LiiZQWByNy

Aliyah last competed on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW, where she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Fans have been waiting for the young star to return on-screen as the creative team struggles to find some storyline for her.

This year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match includes many big WWE stars

The Money in the Bank ladder matches are some of the most exciting contests in all of WWE. This year, UK fans will watch the men’s and women’s MITB live in the O2 Arena in London.

The Women’s MITB match will host some big names this year. Former top champions Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Trish Stratus will join Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark in the contest.

Fans will likely see Lynch, Stratus, and Stark continue their rivalry during the match. They will look to do as much damage to each other as possible while missing out on winning the briefcase.

Many fans want to see IYO SKY win this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match as she is ready for a run at the top of the card. It will be great to have her carry the briefcase for some time.

Unfortunately, Aliyah will have to sit out of this year’s MITB event again.

Do you want to see Aliyah return to the ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

