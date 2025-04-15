Absent WWE star sends a four-word message during RAW

Wrestling veteran Sheamus took to social media to send out a message during the latest episode of WWE RAW. It's been a while since he appeared on TV.

Ad

The Celtic Warrior's last televised match occurred at the Royal Rumble, and he participated in the 30-man contest. The last time he competed on RAW was the January 13 episode, which saw him defeat Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. A few days ago, the multi-time world champion sent a one-word tweet stating he was available.

After this week's WWE RAW aired, Sheamus took to X to share pictures of himself working out.

Ad

Trending

"i never stop warrioring," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheamus has only competed in three televised matches this year and is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41. Other big names, such as The Miz, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa, are not slated to compete on the show.

Randy Orton also doesn't have a match, but he could still wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it's possible he could face Solo after what happened between them on SmackDown last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More