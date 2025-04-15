Absent WWE star sends a four-word message during RAW

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 15, 2025 04:23 GMT
This was the WrestleMania go-home show (Image via WWE.com)
Wrestling veteran Sheamus took to social media to send out a message during the latest episode of WWE RAW. It's been a while since he appeared on TV.

The Celtic Warrior's last televised match occurred at the Royal Rumble, and he participated in the 30-man contest. The last time he competed on RAW was the January 13 episode, which saw him defeat Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. A few days ago, the multi-time world champion sent a one-word tweet stating he was available.

After this week's WWE RAW aired, Sheamus took to X to share pictures of himself working out.

"i never stop warrioring," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Sheamus has only competed in three televised matches this year and is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41. Other big names, such as The Miz, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa, are not slated to compete on the show.

Randy Orton also doesn't have a match, but he could still wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it's possible he could face Solo after what happened between them on SmackDown last week.

