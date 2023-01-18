Absent WWE Superstar and 26-year-old are surprising favorites to win 2023 Royal Rumble matches 

The annual WWE Royal Rumble takes place in less than two weeks' time, and it appears that the two favorites have already been announced for their respective matches.

According to SkyBet, Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to overcome 29 other men next Saturday night and win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has 10/11 odds, which puts him ahead of Sami Zayn who's 9/4 in second, and The Rock who's 11/4 in third.

Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, and Gunther round out the top ten.

The Women's Royal Rumble match favorite is currently Rhea Ripley, with 8/11, in second Becky Lynch at 9/4, and Bayley at 8/1. Despite already holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte is in fourth with absent WWE star Naomi following her in fifth.

Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Asuka then round out the top ten for the women.

Rhea Ripley could enter the WWE men's Royal Rumble match this year

Rhea Ripley may be the odds-on favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble at the moment, but there is a belief that The Nightmare could become the fifth woman to enter a Men's Royal Rumble match.

In recent weeks, Ripley has proven that she can step in the ring against male superstars and even stepped up to Solo Sikoa this past week on RAW, which shows that she has no fear. The former NXT Women's Champion could do real damage in the men's version of the match if given the chance, but it's unclear if she will be part of both the Rumbles or be pushed as the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble instead.

