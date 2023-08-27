Absent WWE Superstar deletes social media following SmackDown

It has been an emotional week for the WWE Universe, as Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24. Many believe former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has opted to have some time away from social media following this week's episode of SmackDown.

Bliss shared a homage to Bray Wyatt via her Instagram handle on Friday night, noting that she could not make it to SmackDown on time. The absent WWE star mentioned she wanted to be part of the tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

After this video, her Instagram handle seemingly got deleted due to a recurring glitch. The star, who is around six months pregnant, shared a post where she updated the WWE Universe about her absence from the social media platform.

"I’m fine, WWE social team [has] been working with my IG – they have a glitch where my IG keeps getting messed up – they’ve fixed it before. They’ll fix it again lol," Bliss clarified.

It's likely that her account might have been deleted due to a glitch. Meanwhile, her Twitter page is still up and running. Hence, the wrestling world can continue to connect with the star through the microblogging site.

Alexa Bliss is sidelined from WWE after announcing her pregnancy

Bliss hasn't been seen on TV since the Royal Rumble event at the start of the year. However, she announced a few months ago that she was expecting her first child.

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are set to welcome a little girl in December 2023, and it could be a while before she returns to the company.

