Absent WWE Superstar gives himself interesting new nickname

One of the things that makes a WWE Superstar stand out to fans is a nickname, like The Deadman or The Heartbreak Kid. An absent WWE Superstar recently gave himself a new moniker, which is interesting and appropriate due to a recurring theme in wrestling.

Cedric Alexander has not appeared on RAW since June 19, when he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin and lost to Indus Sher. Alexander and Benjamin last wrestled together on the September 11th episode of Main Event in a losing effort against The Viking Raiders.

With Benjamin among the talents released last week, Alexander will likely go back to being a singles competitor. He's been hitting the gym in his free time and looked noticeably bigger in a recent post on his Instagram account. He also gave himself a new nickname: Mr. Beefy.

"Say Mr. Beefy………and I luv you" #PrimeAlexander #BeefyCeddy #220lbs #ChocolateMuscle," Alexander wrote.

Cedric Alexander's new Mr. Beefy nickname comes in at an appropriate time in WWE. The company recently hyped up the meat-slapping match between Bronson Reed and Otis, with Wade Barrett going bonkers on commentary with the amount of meaty muscle in the contest.

Cedric Alexander teases joining WWE faction

Cedric Alexander recently teased joining Bobby Lashley's new faction on SmackDown following their defeat to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar last Friday night. Alexander was originally part of Lashley's Hurt Business a few years ago with MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

Angelo Dawkins hesitated to put Mysterio away after Lashley hit a slam on the United States Champion on the apron. That hesitation led to the Hall of Famer getting the win over Dawkins and Montez Ford. After the match, Lashley berated the Street Profits, and Alexander teased joining the new group.

"I wouldn't have hesitated," Alexander wrote.

If Lashley wants no part of Dawkins and Ford, he can't recreate the Hurt Business after Benjamin's release. Alexander is still with the company, as well as MVP, who continues to manage Omos.

