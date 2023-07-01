Absent WWE Superstar hits back at the company after apparently being left out of Money in the Bank conversation in favor of Alexa Bliss

An absent WWE Superstar has hit back at WWE after what has turned out to be nothing more than a misunderstanding. Carmella reacted to a fan's comment on Twitter about being left out of the conversation with regards to a Money in the Bank preview show, but as it turns out, she was mentioned there.

Carmella is currently absent from the company because she is pregnant. She has naturally taken some time off TV as a result, last appearing on the March 13 episode of RAW.

The fan was watching the Money Money Moments from WWE's "This Is Awesome" show on the WWE Network when they thought that the show presented Alexa Bliss as the first winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match. She tagged Carmella, voicing that The Princess of Staten Island was the first one to win the briefcase, only to later realize that they meant Bliss was the first one to win it and cash in on the same night.

In reality, though, the fan was right the second time. The show was simply talking about how Alexa Bliss was the first female superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night. Alexa Bliss, in the 2018 edition of the event, won the briefcase and, later in the night, cashed it in on Nia Jax, winning the title.

Earlier in the Network show, they had already acknowledged that Carmella had won the briefcase, although it was in a brief comment by Charlotte.

Unfortunately, probably without knowing this, Carmella reacted by hitting back at the company, possibly assuming that they had skipped mentioning her on the show. She said that they liked to pretend that she does not exist.

The entire issue appears to be nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes