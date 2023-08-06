Absent WWE Superstar returns at SummerSlam, loses in seconds

WWE SummerSlam has till now showcased some of the best matches of the year. The Slim Jim Battle Royal featured some huge returns, one of them was absent superstar JD McDonagh, who returned after 20 days but was eliminated in seconds.

The Slim Jim Battle Royal featured a lot of top superstars. WWE did not reveal all of the participants before the match started, and fans saw the likes of Omos and JD McDonagh making their returns. McDonagh's last match came on July 17 at WWE Main Event Show against Apolo Crews, in which the latter took the win.

During the SummerSlam Battle Royal, Mcdonagh made a surprise appearance but was eliminated by Omos in seconds, much to the dismay of his fans.

The superstars displayed some great action throughout the Battle Royal. Many fans wanted LA Knight to take the win, and it seems like the Stamford-based promotion listened this time as The Megastar won by eliminating Sheamus. Knight got a huge pop from the fans as the YEAH! movement continues.

Knight will now get a match against Austin Therory for the United States Championship. Only time will tell what the company has in store for The Megastar's future in the company.

