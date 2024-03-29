Absent WWE Superstar reveals she will be returning during WrestleMania XL weekend

WWE Superstar Carmella has recently opened up about her presence at the upcoming WrestleMania XL weekend.

Mella has been on maternity leave for months after she gave birth to a baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Since then, she has been continuously in touch with her fans, sharing with them each and every detail of her pregancy, and her experiences as a new mother.

Taking to her social media handle, Mella recently revealed that she would be present in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania weekend, as she stated how excited she was to meet all her fans from across the globe.

"So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am. Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me)," wrote Mella.

Check out Carmella's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Carmella had previously opened up regarding her struggles as a new mother

WWE Superstar Carmella had previously spoken about her struggles of becoming a new mother, and how she handled it.

Taking to her social media, she once opened up regarding one of the days when she and Corey Graves had planned to go out for dinner and a concert. However, her health didn't allow her to go to the concert, as she was too tired from all the chores involving the newborn.

She wrote:

"Tired is an understatement..it's been a week straight of no sleep...last night Matt and I were supposed to go to the Madonna concert..we went to dinner and halfway through I told him I didn't have it in me to even attempt to go to the concert (crying emoji) sometimes it feels like such a struggle...being a good mom, wife and trying to listen to what your body needs," wrote Mella.

It will be interesting to see when Carmella makes her full-time return to the promotion.

