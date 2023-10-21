Absent WWE Superstar sends grateful message to her followers after heartfelt update

A WWE Superstar on hiatus received plenty of support from her followers during a challenging period, and she sent them a very beautiful message.

Carmella has been out of action since she announced her pregnancy in March. It's her third time carrying a child, with her first two pregnancies ending in miscarriage last year, which was tough on her and her husband, Corey Graves.

The WWE couple received great news earlier this year when Carmella got pregnant again. The former women's champion had to take maternity leave to care for herself and her unborn child.

She's due sometime next month, but the stress of pregnancy was starting to pile up. Luckily, she received much support from friends and followers on social media. They alleviated her concerns about becoming a mother, and she's very thankful for all the kind words and advice she received.

"All of the comments on this post are amazing," Carmella wrote. "Thank you to all of the women who took the time to comment and message me their positive experience. I'm overwhelmed with the positive feedback and couldn't feel more ready for this journey to start."

Carmella's latest Instagram story.

Carmella and Corey Graves are expecting a baby boy. It will be her first child, while Graves has three children with his ex-wife Amy.

WWE Superstar Carmella on her pregnancy following two miscarriages last year

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine in August, Carmella spoke about her current pregnancy and how grateful she was following a couple of miscarriages last year.

"I was trying not to get too excited until I knew for sure everything was where it needed to be and baby and I were healthy, so I'm very grateful for that," Carmella said.

Carmella is expected to be out of action until next year, but her fans have always supported her. They will be there as well when she finally returns to WWE.

What's your favorite moment of Carmella's WWE career so far? Share your answers in the comments section below.

