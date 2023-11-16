Absent WWE Superstar sends out a heartfelt message to her father on social media

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sent out a heartfelt message to her father on the occasion of his birthday.

Deville was last seen inside the squared circle when she, alongside her tag team partner Chelsea Green, won the WWE Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Following that, Deville has been on a hiatus due to a torn ACL injury. On the August 14th episode of Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven replaced Deville and became Green's tag team partner.

Taking to social media, Sonya recently uploaded a photo of herself alongside her father, as well as her fiancée, Toni Cassano, as she wished her father on his birthday.

Deville wrote:

"Happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world! (emojis) We all love you (emojis)."

Check out a screengrab of Sonya Deville's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green opened up about her relationship with Sonya Deville

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green opened up about her real-life relationship with Sonya Deville.

While speaking in an episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Green mentioned that both of them have been together since their time in 'Tough Enough,' and that she has also supported Deville through that time.

Chelsea further stated that she has seen Deville work hard in the industry through the years, and to finally be able to grab a title alongside the latter, it felt like a 'full-circle' moment to her.

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things, but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene, and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said.

It would be exciting to see when Deville will return to the ring in the near future and find out if she gets back to tagging with Chelsea Green.

