Absent WWE Superstar sends message after impressive victory

A WWE Superstar who has been absent sent a message to everyone following an impressive victory at the recent holiday live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While the WWE roster was given a week off from December 18 to 25, superstars were back at work on Tuesday for the annual live holiday tour. Several superstars are on hand at MSG in New York, including Omos and Montel Vontavious Porter.

The duo was back again and made another appearance at a WWE live event, this time Omos taking on R-Truth. It was an easy victory for The Nigerian Giant, who has been working house shows exclusively since losing the Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

MVP, who still manages Omos at these house shows, sent a message to his followers on Instagram. It was a warning and a holiday greeting at the same time.

"Seasons Beatings from The Nigerian Giant @thegiantomos and yours truly, The Ballin' Superstar! Madison Square Garden never looked so good!!!!" MVP wrote.

Omos and MVP have been absent on television since SummerSlam. The Nigerian Giant has wrestled a bunch of live shows over the past few months, with wins over superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Akira Tozawa, and R-Truth.

Why is Omos absent on WWE TV?

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestleZone), the main reason for Omos' absence on television since late August is not because of an injury. The company has no creative plans for him at the moment, even though some people thought that remains an attraction due to his size.

The same can be said for Dexter Lumis and Odyssey Jones, who have both been sitting at home waiting for someone from creative to give them a good story. The current roster is now stacked more than ever, so fans will have to wait on the larger-than-life star like Omos.

Who should Omos face when he returns to television for good? Share your answers in the comments section below.