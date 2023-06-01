Absent WWE Superstar snaps back at disrespect from Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville 

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green can be very disrespectful when they feel like they aren't getting the attention they deserve.

Deville and Green have been looking for fair treatment in the women's tag team division for quite some time, but with another loss on RAW this week, they clearly aren't getting the desired results. The duo chose to take their frustration out on some people this afternoon on WWE programming.

Titus O'Neil, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville were all guests today on WWE's The Bump. But the RAW tag team didn't treat O'Neil very kindly during his appearance. After a while, he finally had enough and let the duo have it.

"You do look very Starbursty today though," Titus O'Neil said to Chelsea Green. "I mean, I love the color. I wish your attitude matched the color. It was very colorful, but it's been very negative. You should have probably came in black like Sonya did because you brought the vibe down a little bit from the very beginning. I mean, you asked me to carry your bags, not that I'm beyond that. Y'all ain't talking about nothing."

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green mock Titus O'Neil with the "Titus World Slide"

Titus O'Neil didn't appreciate the fact that Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were attempting to tarnish his character on the show today.

How did they repay him? By mocking him and making motions indicating the infamous "Titus World Slide" that took place at the Greatest Royal Rumble when O'Neil tripped on his way to the ring and slid underneath it.

"I'm universally known as a great human being, and you all are sitting up here trying to tarnish my character on The Bump," Titus O'Neil said. "[Chelsea and Sonya mimmick the Titus World Slide motion] It's fine Kayla, my house is paid off. My kids are in college. I'm wealthy. You think this bothers me? No, not at all. I'll slide again if I could as long as I don't get hurt."

