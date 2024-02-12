Absent WWE Superstar Sonya Deville breaks silence following wedding with her longtime partner

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sent out a message after getting married to her partner, fitness model Toni Cassano.

After dating for more than a year, Deville and Cassano tied the knot on February 10th in a grand wedding. Several WWE Superstars have sent congratulatory messages to the couple, including Carmella, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Following her extravagant wedding ceremony held at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, Deville took to social media to break her silence, expressing her happiness after the big day.

"Mrs. & Mrs. B. 🖤," wrote Sonya.

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sonya Deville had previously commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

RAW Superstar Sonya Deville commented on CM Punk's return to the company at the Survivor Series premium live event.

Speaking with Sony Sports Network, Deville mentioned how much people like controversy, and thus, fans would be excited to see Punk back in the company. She further added that although she didn't get an opportunity to work alongside the former AEW star, she is aware of his talent and potential.

"I mean when there is controversy, there is rating, right? People like to be entertained, people like drama. I think CM Punk is talented. I have never actually crossed paths with him, he left right before I started my career with WWE. I don’t know him personally at all but I know what he has done in his career. I think it’s for business and I am excited to see what he’s gonna do this time around."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Deville returns to the ring now that she is married to the love of her life.

What are your thoughts on the wedding? Do you think Deville is right about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE