Absent WWE Superstar spotted backstage ahead of SmackDown 

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos is backstage at this week's episode of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden.

The Nigerian Giant was last seen at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico where he lost to Seth Rollins in a singles match. He competed in several house shows after that, sharing the ring with Ricochet, Dolph Ziggler, and Rick Boogs.

Social media influencer QueenzFlip recently shared a video on Twitter of himself trying to interview Omos. He asked the giant about his loss to The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39, but the latter wasn't very happy with the question. QueenzFlip wrote that he was kicked out of Madison Square Garden.

Omos went undrafted in this year's WWE Draft and is currently listed as a free agent alongside his manager MVP. This means he's free to appear on any brand he wants. This week's episode of SmackDown is set to take place in New York City, and several matches have been announced.

It is currently unknown whether The Nigerian Giant will make his televised return during the show.

