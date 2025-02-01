"Absoluety hates me" - Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on The Rock's opinion of him

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has made several enemies on his path to finishing his story in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The American Nightmare addressed what The Rock possibly thinks of him.

Last year, The Rock became The Final Boss and made Cody Rhodes' life a living nightmare on The Road to WrestleMania XL. In the end, The American Nightmare did the impossible, and The People's Champion went away for a while when he failed to stop him.

In an interview on Theonemona's YouTube channel, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes stated The Rock has two opinions of him as a person. One looks at him through a corporate lens and wants Rhodes to do better as a performer in WWE. The second one is The Final Boss, who absolutely hates him and could be plotting something against him:

"I tell people always when it comes to The Rock and The Final Boss. I think personally that I feel he either sees something special in me and as the head of the board and as him, and Nick Khan and Triple H leading us into this next generation. He sees something in me and wants to push me to go for it, and that's more from the behind-the-scenes perspective."

He added:

"Maybe he hates me. Absolutely hates me and is planning some devious way to get back at me for the things that took place at WrestleMania 40, which he shouldn't because the night before I won it all, he actually has a win over me," Rhodes said. (From 06:52 to 07:40)

Check out the video below:

The Rock has a win over Cody Rhodes before going on his WWE hiatus

Last year, The Rock shocked the world when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion and turned heel instead of taking down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania 40.

Later, he booked a tag team match with The Tribal Chief as his partner against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately for Rhodes and Rollins, they lost to The Bloodline.

The win occurred when The Rock hit a Rock Bottom on Cody Rhodes and covered him. The Final Boss has a pinfall win over The American Nightmare in a tag team match, and it'll be interesting to see whether he uses the leverage heading into WrestleMania 41.

While using any quotes from the article, please credit Theonemona and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

