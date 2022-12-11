"Absolutely dominated" - Former WWE star shares her honest thoughts about SmackDown Superstar Gunther (Exclusive)

Xia Brookside recently opened up about WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, recalling how he was a dominant force of nature in NXT UK.

Brookside and The Ring General, who previously went by the name Walter, shared the same locker room in NXT UK. After a four-year stint with the promotion starting in 2018, the 24-year-old was let go in August 2022 after NXT UK went on a hiatus.

As for Gunther, he's currently a part of WWE SmackDown and is one of the most dominating Intercontinental Champions in recent memory.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia Brookside heaped praise on Gunther, saying he was "great." She expressed her happiness over how after "absolutely dominating" NXT UK, he has gone on to achieve even bigger things on SmackDown.

"I think he's great. I don't know; he's just like a big beast, right? He absolutely dominated NXT UK, and now he has gone on to bigger and better things, and it's just so good," said Xia. (1:07 - 1:25)

Check out the full video below:

Gunther will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship next week

Though Gunther has been just as dominating on the main roster as in NXT UK, Ricochet will be hell-bent on stopping his momentum next week.

The high-flyer, who recently won the SmackDown World Cup, will now challenge the leader of Imperium for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

Interestingly, it was Ricochet whom Gunther had defeated to win the title in June earlier this year. Regardless of the match's outcome, it's safe to say the two competitors could have a banger on SmackDown next week.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Gunther & Ricochet running it back under the Triple H era is going to be special. Gunther & Ricochet running it back under the Triple H era is going to be special. https://t.co/Y9CKPzuq2h

On the other, Xia Brookside, too, has shined ever since she departed WWE. She recently competed in a three-way match against Myla Grace and Diana Strong at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event. Though Brookside failed to win, she did put up a resilient fight, ultimately being pinned by Grace.

Do you want to see Xia Brookside back in WWE in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes