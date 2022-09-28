"Absolutely NOT!"- Naomi reacts to comparison with current WWE Superstar

Former women's champion Naomi has reacted to a fan taking a jibe at Lash Legend while comparing the two women on Twitter.

The former Boss n Glow Connection member hasn't been on WWE programming since reportedly walking out of an episode of RAW alongside Sasha Banks in May. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been quite active on her social media ever since. She was also recently seen walking the ramp at the New York Fashion Week.

WWE Superstars Wendy Choo and Lash Legend will square off on next week's episode of NXT. The two women addressed one another on tonight's episode of NXT. Following this, one fan took to Twitter and threw shade at the duo by calling Choo an "adult child" and referring to Legend as "off-brand Naomi."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion noticed the tweet and wasn't happy about it one bit. She stated that Lash Legend is in a league of her own and that she looks forward to her growth and success.

"Absolutely NOT! Lash is in her own lane. I’m very proud of her and I look forward to her growth and success. Please stop comparing us black women for the wrong reasons. Respectfully," she wrote.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE @WinDixie14 Absolutely NOT! Lash is in her own lane. I’m very proud of her and I look forward to her growth and success. Please stop comparing us black women for the wrong reasons. Respectfully. @WinDixie14 Absolutely NOT! Lash is in her own lane. I’m very proud of her and I look forward to her growth and success. Please stop comparing us black women for the wrong reasons. Respectfully.✌️

How did WWE fans react after Naomi clapped back at the fan?

The fan's tweet didn't sit well with the WWE Universe in the least. The former women's tag team champion's tweet received massive support in the reply section, as can be seen below:

Sam @SamanthaBates07 @NaomiWWE @WinDixie14 Saw a old video where Aksana were compared you with Kofi. When people will stop? @NaomiWWE @WinDixie14 Saw a old video where Aksana were compared you with Kofi. When people will stop?

Lash Legend made her WWE debut in December last year. The 25-year-old star has been doing well for herself on NXT ever since. She recently took on Fallon Henley in the developmental but ended up on the losing end.

As for Naomi, rumors have been running around lately stating that she and Sasha Banks could make a big return to WWE soon. It remains to be seen whether the former tag team champions will return to the company soon. Fans will certainly rejoice in the return of the two talented performers.

What are your thoughts on the former women's champion's response to the fan? Let us know in the comments section below.

