"Absolutely not" - Wrestling veteran says IYO SKY will not defeat Bianca Belair at Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veterans Teddy Long and Bill Apter, Bianca Belair will retain her title against IYO SKY at Backlash this weekend.

The EST of WWE is all set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is determined to continue her impressive reign with a win over SKY at the event.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Mac Davis discussed the upcoming contest with Teddy Long and Bill Apter. When Davis asked the veterans if IYO SKY would manage to defeat Bianca Belair, here's what they had to say:

“Absolutely not. Bianca Belair is the EST because she is the best. No knocking IYO Sky but she is not the person to take that title,” said Apter. [1:00 – 1:18]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long added:

“I have to agree with Bill. Bianca is going to walk out of there still Women’s Champion. I have to say congratulations to her, man. Great looking girl, great performer in the ring, just an all-round athlete man.” [1:43 – 2:04]

Bianca Belair has been RAW Women's Champion for over a year now

Bianca Belair kicked off a feud with Becky Lynch on the road to WrestleMania 38 last year. The rivalry culminated in a singles bout for the RAW Women's title at The Show of Shows.

The classic encounter ended with The EST defeating Lynch to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Belair has been dominating the RAW Women's division since then. No one has managed to defeat The EST of WWE for the coveted belt over the past year or so.

IYO SKY is one of the finest female athletes in all of WWE. Only time will tell if she has it in her to dethrone Belair and become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Do you think IYO SKY has a chance against Belair at Backlash? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes