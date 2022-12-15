"Acknowledges YOUR #TribalChief Roman Reigns" - Bloodline member tweets a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit

WWE veteran and Bloodline member, Paul Heyman, took to Twitter to send a message to Cristiano Ronaldo. In the tweet, Heyman referenced his Bloodline leader Roman Reigns.

A few days ago, Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2022 run ended, as his national side Portugal bowed out of the tournament with a loss to Morocco. The 2016 European Champions suffered a 1-0 loss in a game that Ronaldo started from the bench.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman shared a graphic from Sportskeeda and compared The Bloodline's signature hand gesture to Ronaldo's pointing at the sky celebration. The Wiseman noted that CR7 was acknowledging The Tribal Chief with his celebration.

"#BreakingNews @Cristiano Acknowledges YOUR #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns" wrote Heyman.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 37 and isn't expected to represent his national side in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This was his last shot at winning the biggest and the single most prestigious in Football.

However, Ronaldo has confirmed that he will represent Portugal in the 2024 European Championships. Hence, his quest for one final major trophy with the national side isn't completely over.

Currently, CR7 is without a club after being released by Manchester United. It remains to be seen if any team decides to bid for the former Real Madrid man in the upcoming January transfer window.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE television later this week

Roman Reigns is finally set to make his big return to WWE television on this week's SmackDown. This will be The Tribal Chief's first appearance since The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames.

While Reigns has always been a key factor for The Bloodline, it was Jey Uso and Sami Zayn who played the major roles at the latest Premium Live Event. Jey and Zayn finally put their issues aside to secure the win for The Bloodline by taking out Kevin Owens.

This week's SmackDown promises to be a huge episode. Jey Uso has also asked The Honorary Uce to get a trim and a fresh look, indicating that WWE could finally plant the seeds for Zayn's official face turn by having him go against Reigns and co.

