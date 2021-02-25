Adam Cole attacks Roderick Strong after issuing apology to Kyle O'Reilly on NXT

Tonight on WWE NXT, Adam Cole tried to justify his attacks on Kyle O'Reilly. He superkicked O'Reilly two weeks ago at TakeOver: Vengeance Day and took him out again on last week's episode of NXT.

The former NXT Champion said that he was annoyed with O'Reilly for squandering his opportunities against NXT Champion Finn Balor. However, Cole explained that he was also sorry for attacking his Undisputed Era teammate in an unjustified manner.

"After watching that footage, I am ashamed of myself... I wish we could have this conversation face to face, but we can't, we can't because of 𝘮𝘦."



Is @AdamColePro apologizing? #WWENXT @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/Az02iimV7y — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021

Cole rolled the footage of him delivering a brainbuster on O'Reilly on last week's NXT. He then said that he wished to have a face-to-face conversation with O'Reilly, but he could not because the three-time NXT Tag Team Champion is currently not medically cleared.

Although Cole begged for forgiveness, his actions later on in the night have sparked more questions regarding the Undisputed Era's future.

Adam Cole lays out Roderick Strong on NXT

Adam Cole was later confronted by Roderick Strong, who was annoyed at The Panama City Playboy's actions. Strong accused him of trying to break up the Undisputed Era.

Finn Balor, who was also attacked by Cole at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, followed on Strong's heels. He jumped at Cole, but was dropped with a superkick outside of the ring.

Cole was then decked by Strong inside the ring. However, the former then lightened up to the first-ever North American Champion after he apologized to Strong.

Things then took a turn for the worse as Cole laid out Strong with a low-blow followed by a superkick. He also called Strong stupid and tore off the Undisputed Era dog-tag from the latter's neck.

While it looks like Adam Cole is singlehandedly ending his group, the reason for his actions is still unclear. Perhaps the NXT Universe will get their answers in the coming weeks.