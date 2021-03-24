Adam Cole attacks Kyle O'Reilly in Orlando, NXT GM William Regal responds

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly took their feud to another level earlier today, and NXT General Manager William Regal is none too happy about it.

Earlier today, Adam Cole arrived at Gracie Barra in Orlando, Florida, to attack Kyle O'Reilly, who was in the middle of a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training regime.

Cole promised to "end" O'Reilly, a threat that William Regal must take seriously since the altercation took place away from the Capitol Wrestling Center, where WWE NXT is taped every week.

Regal tweeted the following regarding the attack earlier today:

This was sent to me by the authorities earlier. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT , this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter. pic.twitter.com/UAjTXf8c2S — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

What type of match will Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

This storyline will undoubtedly lead to a matchup between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly in a couple of weeks at the two-night NXT TakeOver event.

A grudge match this intense can't be settled with a normal stipulation, so it will be interesting to see what type of bout Regal decides to book for these two men on WWE NXT this Wednesday.

Cole and O'Reilly wrestled with each other before in Ring of Honor before their respective arrivals on the black and gold brand. If these two men can capture the magic they had against one another in ROH at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, the WWE Universe is going to be in for quite a treat.

Are you enjoying the Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly rivalry in WWE NXT? Who do you hope comes out on top? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.