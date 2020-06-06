Adam Cole comments on his WWE NXT future amid rumors of his contract expiring

Adam Cole has been linked to a move to All Elite Wrestling once his WWE contract expires.

Adam Cole wants to reign as the NXT Champion for an unbreakably long period.

Adam Cole has been subject to much reports and rumours

NXT Champion Adam Cole spoke to CBS Sports on a variety of topics, including the difference in Takeover shows with and without the audience, the pressure of being the reigning NXT Champion and his opponent for Takeover: In Your House, Velveteen Dream.

Adam Cole was also asked about his WWE future amid speculation that his contract is coming to an end at a time when he is also being linked to AEW.

Cole wants to remain the NXT Champion for as long as he can and create a record that will be unbreakable for future NXT Champions.

"Right now, and I mean this because a lot of people say, 'Oh, what's next? What are you going to do next? You're NXT champion, what's your next goal?' My goal is to keep the NXT championship. At the end of the day, right now I just broke a full year as NXT champion, I love NXT, I'm proud of what this brand represents and I'm proud of what I've done and the Undisputed Era has done. I see no reason why we have to skip over to the next goal or next thing. I think holding onto the NXT championship for as long as possible and making sure this record can and will never be broken is my end-game goal."

Adam Cole wants to reign atop a bigger and better NXT

Cole believes that the future of NXT is bright, and he wants to stay in NXT while the brand continues to grow. He desires to remain at the top of the mountain in such a landscape.

The Leader of the Undisputed Era spoke about NXT's tremendous growth since he joined in 2017. Cole said that he is very proud to be a part of NXT's transformation over the past few years, and he wants to solidify his position as being the greatest NXT Champion of all time.

"It's going to keep growing and growing and getting bigger and bigger. I'm very proud to be a part of that. I just want to continue trying to solidify myself as being the greatest NXT champion of all-time."

According to the reports, Adam Cole's current WWE contract is set to expire in August. The NXT Champion has been widely rumoured to move to AEW, considering his close relationships with many members of the AEW roster, including her girlfriend, Britt Baker.

However, his recent comments and the fact that he is the face of NXT suggest that he may renew his deal and continue to be a WWE Superstar for the foreseeable future.