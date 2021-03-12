"I don’t know yet"- Adam Cole comments on the future of The Undisputed Era

The Undisputed ERA is on shaky ground, to say the least. The heated feud between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly seemingly marked the implosion of the group. But in a recent interview, Cole hinted that the stable could return at some point down the road.

Before Cole betrayed O'Reilly, the Undisputed ERA absolutely dominated NXT. Cole reigned supreme atop the black-and-gold brand, and his stablemates regularly held the NXT Tag Team Championship, too.

The former NXT Champion offered his thoughts on the future of The Undisputed ERA in an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports.

"You know? I don’t know yet. I don’t know yet. At the end of the day, Undisputed Era was established to make Adam Cole the NXT Champion. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, they might have different beliefs on what the group was all about. But at the end of the day, that is what Undisputed Era was built on. So if I can find people who I think are suitable, if I can find people who I think will help me accomplish what I want to accomplish, I mean, never say never. Especially in this job."

Cole teased that if the right people present themselves, he will bring them into The Undisputed ERA. But he made it clear that, at least for now, he's better off on his own.

How will Adam Cole bounce back from his latest setback on NXT?

Adam Cole on WWE NXT

Adam Cole may be done with his former teammates, but his former teammates aren't done with him. During his most recent NXT Championship match, Cole was distracted by the return of Kyle O'Reilly.

The shock of seeing O'Reilly, who had been hospitalized, was more than enough to avert Cole's attention from the champion, Finn Balor. The Prince took advantage of the situation, defeated Cole and left him in the hands of his bitter enemy.

The confrontation went as one might expect. Cole tried to catch O'Reilly with a low blow, and the brawl quickly escalated from there. This conflict will all presumably lead to a match between the two at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. Needless to say, NXT fans are quite excited for this potential star-studded match.