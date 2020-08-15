Adam Cole on competition with AEW and how NXT can improve

Adam Cole has been a cornerstone for WWE NXT since the "black and gold brand" moved to the USA Network and became a two-hour show in 2019.

During the initial months on national television, Adam Cole was a focal point of the TV program. He also became the longest-reigning NXT Champion in WWE NXT history, holding the title for 403 days.

NXT's move to the USA Network in October of 2019 came during the same month that AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in the same time slot, kicking off the 'Wednesday Night Wars'.

Adam Cole is also currently dating AEW wrestler, Britt Baker. Both wrestlers have been seen at AEW and NXT events supporting each other. Speaking to TV Insider, Adam Cole discussed if he pays attention to the product that AEW presents on Wednesday nights:

"I think a lot of people know I’m very good friends with a lot of those guys. I’m dating Britt. I’m very friendly with a lot of people there. Even though we do have this competition on Wednesdays. When we’re focused on our show, we’re focused on our show. We’re not thinking about what they're doing. At least I don’t. I’m not sure what anyone else is doing. I don’t have the ability to multitask mentally like that and think about what the other show is doing. I worry about what I’m doing and how to make my segment, my match, my whatever it is the best it possibly can be. Talking to them, I can tell you they feel the same way. They want to make the best show possible. "

Adam Cole on how NXT can win the 'Wednesday Night Wars'

With both shows competing during the same time slot, AEW Dynamite has regularly won total viewership and the key 18-49 demographic in comparison to NXT on Wednesday nights.

When asked what NXT can do to improve this, Adam Cole suggested that NXT needed to continue highlighting the brand's strengths.

"Going forward, I think it’s to continue to highlight our strengths. I think finding ways to have really exciting matches and angles and interviews. Finding ways to constantly try new things and see what sticks and what doesn’t stick and evolving the television show. They’re both fairly new television shows. I know NXT has been around quite some time pre everything that has been going on. But as far as being on USA, it's still new. I just think the brand is continuing to grow, and we have to continue to find different and interesting ways to tell stories. We have a great crew of talent, males and females who are some of the best in the world. As long as they’re highlighted, NXT will continue growing. I’m confident in that."

Advertisement

Adam Cole is currently scheduled to face NFL punting legend, Pat McAfee, at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

What do you think NXT should do to compete with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights?