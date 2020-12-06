Adam Cole discusses his opponents, Pat McAfee, and Pete Dunne

Adam Cole appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a number of details, including his upcoming match against The Kings of NXT, his rivalry with Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne's transformation and the Undisputed Era.

Cole particularly gave props to Pat McAfee and Pete Dunne. He discussed the respect he has gained for McAfee and how focused The Bruiserweight has become.

Adam Cole discussed the new and improved Pete Dunne, and spoke about how he has come back looking more focused than ever. He believes that this is the most serious he has ever seen Pete Dunne.

Cole almost feels like this is now a different Pete Dunne from the one who stepped into the ring with him at Survivor Series last year.

"This does look like a more focused Pete Dunne. It's also not the same Pete Dunne I stepped in the ring with at Survivor Series. Again, that Pete Dunne didn't listen to anybody. He did what he wanted when he wanted to do it. It surprises me that he's gotten to this point where he cares about things like this. When you look at him, you can tell this is as serious as he'll get." H/t Wrestling Inc

Adam Cole says Pat McAfee is a natural in the ring

Adam Cole also discussed his upcoming match against Pat McAfee and his team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Adam Cole will be joined by the other members of Undisupited Era against the self-proclaimed Kings of NXT.

Cole said that he gained major respect for Pat McAfee after their match at TakeOver 30, and even said that the former NFL player is a natural in the ring.

"Here's the beautiful thing about how twisted Pat McAfee's mind is: he'll tell you that I gave him zero credit for our match at TakeOver 30; that could not be further from the truth. If you listen to any interview I've done, I've said things that I've just said now on The Bump, and Pat McAfee, I hope you're listening.

"From your first professional wrestling match, you were incredible. Again, a total natural. You held your own against the longest reigning champion - that's impressive. What I said was that the mouth he had wasn't being backed up. Just like he isn't going to back it up at WarGames. That's the type of ego he has." H/t Wrestling Inc

Adam Cole will be preparing to gear up against Pat McAfee and Pete Dunne at NXT WarGames. He will be joined by Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. McAfee and Dunne will be joined by current NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Birch. This will definitely be one of the best matches at WarGames.