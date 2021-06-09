"People know deep down that it's true" - Adam Cole doubles down on his comments regarding NXT Champion

Adam Cole is one of the premier stars of NXT, and he is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. He has achieved everything there is to achieve on the black-and-gold brand, but he's still chasing another run as the NXT Champion.

Cole is currently involved in the NXT title picture, and last week he demanded another shot at the championship. The current champion is Karrion Kross, and he got into a heated argument with Cole late last month. The former leader of the Undisputed Era fired back at the champion, saying that Kross was given everything while he had to earn his way to the top.

Adam Cole recently appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and had the following to say when he was asked about his comments.

"I do think Kross is pretty good," said Cole. "If he was terrible he wouldn't be NXT Champion. However, I do think he has been given every single platform to succeed. Again that's what I meant by the cool music and the girl and the awesome lights and the smoke machine. NXT has done everything to make Kross feel as one in a million and as special as possible."

"But the problem is, when the bell rings, he could never touch somebody like me," Cole continued. "I didn't get any of that. I had to start from the very very ground up and work my way to becoming the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time . . . You take any opponent that I had, you take any big match that I had and you put that up against anything Karrion Kross has done and, I promise you, people will pick my stuff." Adam Cole added, "There's a reason that people were so moved by what I said to [Karrion Kross] is because people know deep down that it's true."

"I am the hottest act in #WWENXT right now. No question."



Adam Cole will be competing in a Fatal 5-Way for the NXT Championship

Last week on NXT, a triple threat match between Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne was supposed to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship. The match resulted in a no contest after Adam Cole interfered and attacked the participants in the match.

Later that night, Cole confronted the NXT Champion and demanded a title shot. Kross gave him one, but it won't be a singles match. The two stars will clash in a Fatal 5-Way bout that will include Dunne, Gargano and O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

