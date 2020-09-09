Adam Cole on fans' frustration at the NXT Title Iron Man match outcome

Last week's main event on NXT Super Tuesday saw a 60-minute Iron Man Fatal 4-Way match for the vacant NXT Championship. Former NXT Champions Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa all squared off to crown a new champion.

However, the match ended in controversy as after 60 minutes, the match ended in a tie between Balor and Cole. This led to NXT General Manager William Regal announcing that the pair will go one-on-one to determine a new NXT Champion during NXT Super Tuesday II this week.

After watching the Iron Man match for an hour, many fans were critical of of the finish to the match ending in a tie between Balor and Cole. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, The leader of The Undisputed Era admitted that he understands why some of the NXT Universe were upset with the outcome:

"For me personally, I've always been that really annoying person that looks at everything glass half-full always. I'm so that person that finds just the good in everything. As far as a television show goes, it would be the equivalent to a cliffhanger. We give you a cliffhanger on last week's episode, and then this week you're going to get the finale. So in that sense, because wrestling at the end of the day is a television show, it makes perfect sense to me. However, I do understand that some people were upset. I understand that some people want to see a definitive end to a match like that, and it makes total sense. But that's actually kind of, as weird as it sounds, what I love so much about pro wrestling. You'll have one match that will happen with a certain result, and like you said, half the people will go 'that was the greatest thing I've ever seen. They couldn't have ended that any better. This was perfect'. Then you've got another group of people who were so upset and so angry, and think it's the dumbest thing in the world. The beautiful thing is that both people aren't wrong, and both people are right, and you can think whatever you want to think."

Telling the story of the NXT Championship

Despite some members of the NXT Universe being upset with the Iron Man match last week ending as a tie, Adam Cole explained that since NXT is a television show, it gives them more time to a tell a longer story.

In this case they are telling the story of the NXT Championship, in addition to the story of Cole and Finn Balor:

"That's why I love television shows more than movies, because you have longer to tell the story that you want to tell. So NXT at the end of the day is a TV show, and we're just telling the story of the NXT Championship, and the Adam Cole Finn Balor story a little bit longer. Not to keep rambling, but when I was NXT Champion, the constant comparison when I was regarded as the greatest NXT Champion of all time, some people would jump in and say, 'No, Finn Balor is.' Then people who said Finn Balor, other people would jump in and say I was. There has been this overarching story for quite some time about who is the greatest NXT Champion of all time. So the four cornerstones of NXT go into the 60 minute Iron Man match. Two guys tie, the people that are compared to the most, as far as who is the greatest NXT Champion, now they have a sudden death one-on-one match this Tuesday. I think it's beautiful. I love it."