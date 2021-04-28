Adam Cole gives vague update on his NXT future in recent interview

Adam Cole has been mostly absent from WWE NXT ever since he lost to his former Undisputed Era brethren Kyle O'Reilly in the brutal Unsanctioned Match on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The Panama City Playboy made his return to NXT television on this week's episode in a pre-taped interview with renowned sports journalist Arash Markazi. Cole opened up about his recent loss against O'Reilly, why he turned his back on The Undisputed Era and gave a vague answer when asked about his NXT future.

Adam Cole has a lot on his mind at the moment

Adam Cole said in the interview that it was a fluke victory for Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver and questioned the latter's credentials as a main-event performer when asked about people touting him as the new face of NXT.

"Kyle [O'Reilly] got really lucky at TakeOver. He got lucky for beating me, even though I had him beat earlier in the match and Kyle's gonna listen to other people saying he's ready forfor the main event spot...he's not. There's a reason he's been here for four years and people are just now seeing him as a main event player," Adam Cole told Markazi.

Cole also added that he carried the black and gold brand for four years after debuting for the company and is still better than most of the people on the NXT roster.

Being a former NXT Champion where he held the title for a record 403 days, Adam Cole also questioned the credibility of Karrion Kross as the new NXT Champion. Cole stated that if he decided to go after Kross's NXT title, it could spell disaster for the current champion as he has never faced Cole in the ring before.

In the end, when asked about where he could go from here, Cole scornfully replied that it was none of Markazi's business.

"I know exactly where I go but that's none of your damn business. That's nobody's business," Cole said.

The former NXT Champion stated he is angry because people are looking at O'Reilly as his replacement. Cole added that wherever he shows up next, people will get to see the best version of Adam Cole once again.