Adam Cole has a message for the WWE Universe after completing 365 days as NXT Champion

BOOM! Adam Cole celebrates 365 days as NXT's 'Undisputed' Champion

Upon completing 365 days as the NXT Champion, Adam Cole took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe as well as celebrate the momentous occasion. On June 1, 2019, at NXT TakeOver: XXV, Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship.

Cole is also the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the Black and Gold brand's history after he surpassed Finn Balor's record of 292 days as NXT Champion in March earlier this year.

The Panama City Playboy had this to say to the WWE Universe after completing one year as NXT Champion:

Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/WQ9gaVXI2g — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

Adam Cole's 'undisputed' reign of dominance as NXT Champion

Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano on the 25th edition of NXT TakeOver in a grueling barnburner of a match that lasted 32 minutes. Ever since getting his hands on the gold, the Leader of the Undisputed Era has overcome every challenge that has been thrown his way to complete one year as NXT Champion.

Adam Cole's first title defense was against Johnny Wrestling in another gruesome two-out-of-three falls match where the first, second and third fall were contested under singles match, Street Fight, and Barbed Wire Steel Cage match stipulations respectively. Since then, the likes of Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Finn Balor, Velveteen Dream, among many others, have tried to dethrone the Champion, but failed in their attempts.

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Adam Cole will defend his title against Velveteen Dream wherein if Dream loses, he will never be able to challenge for the brand's premier title as long as Cole is the Champion.