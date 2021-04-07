Adam Cole sends final blow to "number two" Kyle O'Reilly ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Adam Cole is set to face off against former friend and fellow Undisputed Era star Kyle O'Reilly. After many years of the Undisputed Era ruling NXT, the pair came to blows after Cole attacked O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day two months ago.

Ahead of their unsanctioned match on night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Adam Cole appeared on The Bump and discussed his history with Kyle O'Reilly.

"It's strange because I am emotionally drained, I'm tired, I'm exhausted. While at the same time I've never been thinking more clearly in my entire life. The beautiful thing about the past, and being friends with somebody for so long, knowing somebody for so long, is that it helps you think more clearly. Because you have the past to look at. And I look at all the years me and Kyle spent fighting each other."

Adam Cole continued, hitting out at O'Reilly:

"I look at all the years that me and Kyle spent teaming together, and if you look back, starting in 2009, when you compare Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly it has always been about Adam Cole. It's always been Adam Cole's number one, and Kyle O'Reilly's number two. That just the way it's went. Somewhere along the way Kyle decided that he wanted to play leader, that he wanted to be the one to determine who, what, where, what happens to the Undisputed Era, and that's never what it was about."

Adam Cole opens up about "teaching Kyle O'Reilly a lesson"

On WWE's The Bump, Adam Cole continued his tirade against Kyle O'Reilly. He spoke about the damage that could be done to his rival in their match, saying:

"This started as me teaching Kyle O'Reilly a lesson, and it's turned into so much more than that. It's turned into me having to teach a friend a lesson that I don't know whether he's going to be able to come back from. It's turned into me showing Kyle O'Reilly in our unsanctioned match that he will never be the same again, whether that's physically or mentally, or both. I'm in a weird place, but it's a weird that I like."

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will co-headline night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver tomorrow, April 8. The action begins tonight, with Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez headlining with their NXT Women's Championship match.