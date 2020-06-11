Adam Cole hits back at Karrion Kross after NXT goes off-air

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era have had enough of 'creepy' Karrion Kross.

What will be the faction's next step towards dealing with this new threat?

Adam Cole had a couple of things that he wanted to clear out

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw Adam Cole defeating Dexter Lumis in the main event with a slight assist from Roderick Strong. However, it appears that that the reigning NXT Champion will find his net challenger in Karrion Kross.

After the main event, Scarlet was seen on the ringside, and she took her time to place a timer inside the ring, right in front of Adam Cole. Soon after that, NXT posted a tweet asking if Adam Cole was running out of time and Karrion Kross responded by saying, 'Yes'.

Once NXT went off-air, the WWE interview crew caught up with the Undisputed Era and Adam Cole was seen discussing his issues with constant hiccups while talking with Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

After winning his last two matches in a non-conventional manner, Adam Cole was evidently agitated with the fact that everyone on the roster is chasing his title. Talking about every possible challenger, the leader of the Undisputed Era said that the likes of Finn Balor, Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross are disturbing his peace, but that still can't take the title away from him.

In a video of the backstage interview shared by WWE, Adam Cole was quoted saying,

"You guys, I have been thinking about a lot of stuff. Obviously dealing with Dexter has been my priority but now, there are a lot of people gunning for my NXT Championship. I have had Finn Balor talking trash, Keith Lee trying to get in my face, and now what... Karrion Kross? Yeah like leaving... yeah whatever that thing is called... that weird clock that they are using to try and prove something to me like I will be afraid. It's like they forget that I am the greatest NXT Champion that there has ever been. I have had this title for over a freaking year. Nobody can beat me, I don't care if it's three on one, nobody can beat me. I am the greatest.

Bobby Fish, who thinks that this whole act surrounding Kross and Scarlett is 'creepy' and he added to that sentiment by saying, "Go play Halloween somewhere else, goofs!"

Advertisement

Adam Cole vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship?

It hasn't been long since Karrio Kross made his NXT debut, but he doesn't seem too far away from the title picture. Last Sunday, he picked a victory over Tommaso Ciampa in a short match, and he might now be fast-tracked into the NXT title picture in the coming weeks.

In fact, in a press conference that was organised right after TakeOver: In Your House ended, Triple H said that Kross is the kind of guy who has it in him to put a stop to the momentum that is being enjoyed by Adam Cole and Keith Lee. Given the fact that the NXT North American Champion is like to be involved in a feud with Finn Balor, there's a high chance that we will see Karrion Kross engaged in an NXT Championship feud with Adam Cole.

Adam Cole, who refers to himself as the greatest NXT Champion in WWE history and rightfully so, also defended his title against Velveteen Dream with the help of a low blow at the recently concluded PPV.

This storyline has a huge potential, and both Superstars can work wonders with the creative element of this feud. It will be interesting to see how WWE will go ahead with this rivalry in the coming weeks.