Adam Cole

In the main event of this week's WWE NXT, Adam Cole successfully retained his NXT Championship once again, as the leader of The Undisputed Era bested his arch-rival The Velveteen Dream in a highly-dramatic clash between the pair.

Cole has already established his name in the history books as the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time and following his latest win on the Black and Gold brand, the kingpin of the NXT Men's Division has labeled himself as the "greatest NXT Champion of all time".

Adam Cole labels himself as the "greatest WWE NXT Champion of all time"

At NXT TakeOver XXV, Adam Cole marked the beginning of his first reign as NXT Champion when he defeated Johnny Gargano to capture the coveted NXT Championship.

Cole's win in mid-2019 marked the beginning of yet another historic NXT title reign, as 'The Panama City Playboy' is almost on the verge of completing a year as the top champion of the Black and Gold brand.

In the aftermath of his latest title defense over The Velveteen Dream from this week's episode of WWE NXT, Cole took to Twitter and convincingly claimed himself to be "the greatest NXT Champion of all time" and noted that there is no debate against it.

I am the greatest @WWENXT Champion of all time. No debate. No argument. #Undisputed — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 7, 2020

What's next in store for Adam Cole?

Judging by the closing moments from tonight's WWE NXT, it seems NXT sensation Dexter Lumis is next in line for a shot at Cole's championship. Lumis had attacked Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and prevented them from interfering in Cole's title match against The Dream.