Adam Cole makes a big promise to fans ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Adam Cole had a pretty bold statement to make in regards to the upcoming Backlot Brawl.

Cole will take on The Velveteen Dream with the NXT title on the line.

NXT Champion Adam Cole is mere days away from defending his coveted belt against The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The classic WWE event is coming back under the NXT umbrella, and boasts a stacked card. Cole recently had a chat with Quetzalli Bulnes for El Bruch De WWE, and opened up on his upcoming NXT title match. It was revealed this week that the match will be a Backlot Brawl.

Cole made a promise to the WWE Universe during the interview, and also made it clear that he is going to come out of the event with the NXT title still on his shoulder.

So, there's a part of me that is a little bit worried, but truthfully the fact is, I have wrestled The Velveteen Dream before. I have defended the NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream before, and I beat him. This time, we are in a Backlot Brawl, so obviously that throws a giant wrench in the plans. I know that bell-to-bell nobody can beat me when the NXT Championship is on the line, but this match is so different. I can promise the WWE Universe this match will be unlike anything they have ever seen before, this Sunday. It's gonna be a spectacle. It's gonna be something that everybody wants to tune in for.

Cole also stated that he is confident with all of his heart that he will walk away the NXT Champion, no matter what he has to do to make that happen. You can see the full tweet below.

Adam Cole has a tough challenge ahead of him

Cole defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV last year to win the NXT title. He has held the belt for more than 365 days at this point. NXT TakeOver: In Your House is set to emanate from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on June 7, 2020. If The Velveteen Dream loses the match, he will not be able to challenge for the NXT title again as long as Cole is Champion.

With the stakes raised, Dream will be coming out all guns blazing in his efforts to dethrone Cole as the NXT Champion.