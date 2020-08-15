Adam Cole on moving to RAW or Smackdown or staying in NXT

Since his debut in 2017, Adam Cole has been synonymous with WWE NXT. The leader of The Undisputed Era has done it all on the "black and gold brand".

Adam Cole was the longest reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history with a record-breaking 403-day reign. In addition, Adam Cole has also held both the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to TV Insider, Adam Cole discussed the chances of seeing the former NXT Champion compete on RAW on SmackDown in the future. While Adam Cole did suggest that wrestling on RAW and SmackDown is a long term goal, he still enjoys being a part of the growth of NXT.

“To say I never want to Raw or SmackDown would be an absolute lie. I think someday it would be cool to try my talents over there, at the same time, one of my favorite parts of NXT aside from the fact I really do believe in the show is being involved in something on the upswing and something that’s growing. I remember when I was in Ring of Honor. There was a really cool thing that was happening where Ring of Honor was blowing up a little bit. We were selling out the Hammerstein Ballroom and forming a relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was so exciting to be part of a group you feel is really blossoming into something special.”

Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's future

Wherever Adam Cole goes, The Undisputed Era usually follows. The stable, consisting of Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole, have run roughshod over NXT for the last three years.

While Adam Cole does admit that he is in no rush to leave the "black and gold brand" anytime soon, the former NXT Champion has suggested that The Undisputed Era will be just as effective on RAW or Smackdown.

“I feel like NXT is really blossoming into something special. Selfishly, I don’t want to miss out on that. I’m really enjoying my time here and feel there is more for me to do. I feel like there is more for the Undisputed ERA to do. As a group, we have been a dominant force in NXT. I’m in no rush to leave NXT. At the same time do I think the Undisputed ERA would be effective on Raw and SmackDown? Absolutely.”

Adam Cole will go one-on-one with NFL legend, Pat McAfee, at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22, 2020. The leader of The Undisputed Era and the former NFL punter have been feuding in recent weeks on NXT and The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM.

