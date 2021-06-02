Adam Cole poses with newly-crowned AEW champion

Adam Cole was recently spotted with newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Baker posted an Instagram story of them posing together with the AEW Women's Championship wrapped around her shoulders.

At Double or Nothing, Baker finally won the AEW Women's Championship by beating Hikaru Shida. The Doctor got the victory over the longest-reigning AEW Women's Champion with the Lockjaw submission.

Celebrating her triumph, Britt Baker posed with Adam Cole. Here's the image:

Adam Cole with Britt Baker and the AEW Women's World Championship

Adam Cole made his return to WWE TV and immediately entered the NXT Championship picture

Adam Cole is back!

On this week's edition of NXT, Adam Cole made his return to WWE TV and attacked his arch-rival, Kyle O'Reilly, along with Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne with a steel chair. Cole interfered in a #1 Contender's match for the NXT Championship and later made it known that he himself wants a crack at the title.

Later in the show, Adam Cole made his way to the ring and called out the reigning NXT Champion, Karrion Kross. Cole made his intentions clear, claiming that he returned to the Black and Gold brand to regain the NXT Championship.

This led to General Manager William Regal announcing a Fatal 5 Way Match for the NXT Championship. Karrion Kross will defend his title against Cole, Gargano, O'Reilly, and Dunne at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House show. The champion will be at a definite disadvantage as he does not need to be pinned or submitted to lose the title.

Adam Cole, a former NXT Champion, has been away from WWE TV since his loss to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 37 weekend. Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in the history of the brand, with his single title reign lasting 403 days.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.