Adam Cole reacts after losing the NXT Championship match to Finn Balor

NXT Super Tuesday II saw Finn Balor and Adam Cole, two of the greatest NXT Champions, go up against each other to determine the new NXT Champion. After a great back-and-forth match with several close calls, it was Finn Balor who managed to pick up the victory and walked out as the new NXT Champion.

After the match, Finn Balor was greeted by Triple H and other NXT authorities. Adam Cole also congratulated him for his victory and the two shared a "too sweet". Adam Cole has now posted the following message on his Instagram after losing the NXT Championship match to Finn Balor tonight.

No excuses. No BS. Balor was the better man tonight... See you soon Champ. #Round2 #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA

What's next for Finn Balor and Adam Cole on NXT?

During a backstage interview on NXT, Adam Cole mentioned how Finn Balor was the better man tonight. But he went on to claim that when he gets a shot at Finn Balor's title next, the result won't be the same and he will reclaim the NXT Championship. There has been speculation of The Undisputed Era moving to the main roster soon, and it is to be seen if that happens after tonight.

Finn Balor has now become only the third man in the brand's history to win the NXT Championship twice, after Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. It'll be interesting to see who steps up to face "The Prince of NXT" next.