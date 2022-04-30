Adam Cole has no regrets about his time in NXT 

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole recently shared his thoughts regarding his time in NXT and how it made him a better performer.

Cole signed with WWE in 2017 and made quite the name for himself during his four-year run. Cole was the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, holding the title for 396 days. He was also a part of The Undisputed Era alongside Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly.

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, The Panama City Playboy opened up about his time in NXT and how he has no regrets as a performer with the developmental brand:

"I cherished my time in NXT, and I wouldn't change a thing about the way my career has gone. I think in a lot of ways, my time in NXT made me a better performer. It put me in a position where I got to learn under guys that I idolized. Like Triple H was a guy I really looked up to, and I formed a great relationship with him and he helped me a lot." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Cole praised one of his mentors in WWE, Shawn Michaels, hailing him as the greatest wrestler of all time:

"Shawn Michaels is my favorite wrestler of all time, in my opinion, just the greatest ever. We still have a wonderful relationship, again, we still keep in touch, and we still talk and stuff like that. He helped me more than anybody, he was just so, so helpful on so many different levels. So, definitely do not regret at all my time in NXT, I loved my time there." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Adam Cole @AdamColePro #AdamColeBayBay #UE Officially, I stand before you as the LONGEST REIGNING NXT Champion of all time. This championship means everything to me, because it shows the world how good Adam Cole really is. I’ve had quite a few “first evers” in my career. But this? This is #Undisputed Officially, I stand before you as the LONGEST REIGNING NXT Champion of all time. This championship means everything to me, because it shows the world how good Adam Cole really is. I’ve had quite a few “first evers” in my career. But this? This is #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay #UE https://t.co/5OzhYzUGjT

The former NXT Champion can now be seen every Wednesday night performing with his old friends from the independent scene, The Young Bucks.

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Elite finally seem to be a cohesive unit

After recently failing multiple times to capture the AEW World Championship from Hangman Adam Page, many have been wondering what Cole's next move in the company would be.

Despite there appearing to be a crack between Cole's friends, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and ReDragon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish), the five performers may finally be willing to work as a team.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Undisputed Elite competed in a five-on-five tag team match against Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison). After coming out victorious, all the stable members celebrated in the ring together.

After weeks of tension between The Bucks and ReDragon, Adam Cole may have got his wish as all members of The Undisputed Elite finally seem to be on the same page.

