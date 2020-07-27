Adam Cole releases official statement after heated exchange with Pat McAfee

Adam Cole recently lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee on the second night of The Great American Bash. Cole's historic title reign was brought to an end after Lee beat him in a Winner Takes All match that saw the latter walk out with both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship.

In the aftermath of his loss, Adam Cole sat down for an interview with Pat McAfee on his radio show. However, the two men had a fallout after the former NFL star took multiple jabs at Cole, including taking a shot at Cole's size.

Cole eventually lashed out at McAfee in a profanity-laden tirade on-air and walked out of the show. The former NXT Champion, however, has now taken to Twitter in order to release a statement and apologize for his actions.

The longest-reigning NXT Champion pointed out the fact that even when McAfee continued to push him to his limits, he should've maintained his composure and acted like a professional.

Cole also added that he is embarrassed about his actions and claimed that he will make sure something similar doesn't happen again. The leader of the Undisputed Era ended his message by thanking everyone for their continued support.

Here is what Adam Cole tweeted out:

As of now, there have been questions whether the incident between Cole and McAfee is a work or if the two men were truly involved in a heated altercation. If this indeed is a work between the two, could this eventually lead to a match between Adam Cole and McAfee?

Adam Cole versus Pat McAfee in the making?

It is safe to say that Adam Cole has had a rough few weeks in WWE recently. He first lost the NXT Championship to Lee and now this heated interaction with McAfee has certainly raised a lot of questions about the former NXT Champion.

It remains to be seen if this could ultimately lead to a match between Adam Cole and McAfee. The two men have been taking shots at each other for months now and with Cole finally losing the NXT Championship, maybe he could focus on an entirely new feud in WWE.