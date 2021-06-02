Adam Cole returns to NXT; Interferes in No. 1 Contender's match

Adam Cole made his return to NXT this week and made a strong statement at the expense of Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne.

This week's episode of the black and gold brand kicked off with a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat match for Karrion Kross' NXT Championship. Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, and Johnny Gargano were pushing each other to their absolute limits in a grueling battle.

Halfway into the match, former NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared out of nowhere and took out all three superstars with a series of brutal strikes.

Cole did not take much time to shift his focus to O'Reilly and made sure that his former friend turned bitter enemy felt the brunt of his vicious attack.

Although outside interference in a Triple Threat Match does not necessarily warrant disqualification, the referee was also caught in the scuffle and got knocked out.

This led to NXT General Manager William Regal making his way out to the squared circle along with security to take Cole away.

Even though WWE NXT did not provide an official explanation as to what the match's outcome was, we are assuming that it was ruled as a no contest. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are waiting for further updates and will notify our readers as soon as we get any.

Why did Adam Cole take out three superstars on his return to NXT?

This was Cole's first night back on the black and gold brand following his huge loss against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The Panama City Playboy did have an interview with Arash Markazi a few weeks ago on NXT, but it was a pre-taped one. Cole told Markazi that he would return to NXT on his own time and had a lot to say about O'Reilly and the current NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

"Kyle [O'Reilly] got really lucky at TakeOver. He got lucky for beating me, even though I had him beat earlier in the match and Kyle's gonna listen to other people saying he's ready forfor the main event spot...he's not. There's a reason he's been here for four years and people are just now seeing him as a main event player," Adam Cole told Markazi.

Cole possibly did not like the idea of sitting on the sidelines while three other superstars vied for a shot at the NXT Championship.

Adam Cole, who has held all the titles on NXT, undoubtedly wants another shot at the top gold and would do anything to go after Kross.

