Adam Cole returns to WWE NXT this week

Adam Cole returns to NXT on Tuesday night.

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Adam Cole went to war with his former friend and Undisputed Era stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly. The match left both men in bad shape as Cole was stretchered out following his loss.

While Kyle O'Reilly returned to WWE NXT last week with a victory over Cameron Grimes, Adam Cole returns this week. Not for a match, but for a sit-down interview with Arash Markazi of Sports Illustrated.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

The last we saw of the former Undisputed ERA front man, he was being loaded into an ambulance after an unsanctioned war with Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly was back on the black-and-gold brand last week and caught the ire of NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

With the rubble cleared, what will Cole have to say in his first NXT appearance since the punishing encounter?

Hear from @AdamColePro for the first since a brutal #NXTTakeover: Stand & Deliver. Cole sits down with sports journalist @ArashMarkazi this Tuesday on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network. https://t.co/a7CP2ZXF39 pic.twitter.com/g9GTqP0vHq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 24, 2021

What is Adam Cole's WWE NXT future?

The WWE Universe has been speculating Adam Cole's future on the black and gold brand since the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Many assumed the loss against O'Reilly would be it for him in NXT and that we'd see Cole on RAW or SmackDown in the near future, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Advertisement

An argument could be made that Adam Cole is safer in NXT than on the WWE main roster anyway. Being part of a brand that understands what he brings to the table makes him a very valuable commodity that might not be allowed to shine on RAW or SmackDown.

We could find out what NXT has planned for Adam Cole this Tuesday. Since he's sticking around for now, one could assume that his feud with Kyle O'Reilly is far from over.

Are you excited to see Adam Cole return to WWE NXT this week? Do you think it's too soon after the war he went through at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.