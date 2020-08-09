Adam Cole's rivalry with Pat McAfee takes a brutal turn

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole has found a new rival in Pat McAfee after he was offended by the latter's comments on Cole's size. From walking out of one show to showing up unexpectedly at other, this feud has seen a lot of back and forth between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.

Most recently, it was proposed that the two of them will square off inside the ring and the match was shockingly approved by Triple H. Now, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee are set to lock horns at NXT Takeover PPV scheduled for later this month.

While building up to this rivalry, WWE shared an old video which showed that there has always been tension between Cole and McAfee. Back when Adam Cole was the champion, there were times when McAfee questioned some of the decisions made by The Undisputed Era leader as well as scrutinised some of his victories.

This compilation didn't sit well with Adam Cole who took to social media to declare that he is going to hurt McAfee come Takeover. Cole doesn't want McAfee anywhere near pro-wrestling and intends to keep him out of business.

"I am going to hurt this chump. Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be."

Adam Cole and his current run in WWE

Adam Cole's historic reign as the NT Champion came to an end when he lost his title to Keith lee in a 'Winner Takes All' match. Following that, he wasn't necessarily involved in any feud until he was a guest on the Pat McAfee's show.

There, McAfee pointed out that Adam Cole is not as heavily built as other WWE Superstars and pointed out how different Cole looks from the conventional champions in the company.

These words didn't go down well with Adam Cole, who felt that his accomplishments were being undermined. After working this feud for a few weeks, Triple H finally confirmed that both Cole and McAfee would lock horns in a Single's match at NXT Takeover. It will be interesting to see what Adam Cole has in store for Pat McAfee.